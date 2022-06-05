 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Hearing all sides during her vigils

Letter to the editor

Editor:

I hold a vigil in downtown Glens Falls several days a week. My sign reads: “Enough. Ban assault weapons. Require background checks.”

Responses have taught me a lot about the different “languages” spoken here. We are certainly diverse. Some driving by honk their horns, give me the peace sign, kids make a heart sign with their hands, wave, or say “thank you.” Others give me “the finger,” point at me with their hands in the shape of a gun and yell “bam,” shout “F--- you” or wave their fists. Ah, the right to free speech. It's important to know all sides. Our representative needs to know all sides also, so I invite her to join me and “hear” from her constituents. The issue of gun violence is too important to ignore.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls 

