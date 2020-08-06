Letter to the editor: Health services team protects us all

Editor:

For older, vulnerable adults, this pandemic can truly be a frightening time. It can feel like you are adrift in an ocean of uncertainty, with no clear safe harbor. As the executive director of the Glens Falls Housing Authority, I see first-hand the concern of residents in our three senior citizen apartment buildings, but I also see a Navy of sorts that is helping to lead our citizens through this stormy time.

The team at the Warren County Health Services office is working tirelessly for the entire community, but I wanted to take a moment to recognize the way they have gone above and beyond in aiding our senior residents.

County public health officers have been in near-daily contact with GFHA, providing advice and assistance for quarantining residents if necessary, and providing testing for our residents to ensure proper health care and precautions are available whenever needed.

They reached out to Washington County’s public health office and offered to provide testing to residents in GFHA’s Earl Towers in Hudson Falls when the limited public health team in Washington County was unable to staff another testing site.