Letter to the editor: Health insurance for all is despicable

Established “Senior Medi-Care” for all citizens over the age of 65 does not seem to be a subject in recent pointed politico-published letters. Just the cheerful “Medi-Care for All” appetite appears.

The new government after Jan. 20 will advance in time a new Medicare program for the nation. Private health insurances, “Senior Medi-Care,” as we know, will be terminated. The insurance industry will only be utilized for administrative duties. “Medi-Care for All” will not provide choices and desirable options. It will be one massive program for all. We may have to hunt for proper medical care. The integrity of health care providers may be at risk.