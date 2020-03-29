Letter to the editor: Health care workers thanked for service

Editor:

I want to say a huge thank you to all our health care workers and first responders. Thank you to the Glens Falls Hospital emergency room workers, the medical imaging x-ray workers, all doctors, nurses for their daily dedication during these difficult days. Thank you, also, to all employees of the Glens Falls Hospital during this unsettling time of our lives.

Thank you, also, to all pharmacy workers and grocery workers for being there for all of us.

Thank you to our mail carriers, our postal workers, our UPS workers, our FedEx workers and delivery personnel.

Last Friday, Jimmy Fallon had suggested, for that day, for everyone to ring a cow bell or any bell, at 3:00 p.m. to honor our health care workers and first responders and ask for an end to this virus. I think we should all give a shout out every day, at 3:00 p.m., to say a thank you to our health care workers and first responders.

Let's all hope for an end to this virus in the near future.

Margaret Kelly, South Glens Falls

