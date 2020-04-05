Letter to the editor: Health care workers have been the heroes

Editor:
Harry Truman had a sign on his desk, "The Buck Stops Here." The phrase refers to the notion that the president has to make the decisions and accept the ultimate responsibility for those decisions. The federal government has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of its citizens.
We are now two or more weeks into the "Stay at home" order. I reviewed in my mind the sequence of events over the last several months. It is clear the Trump administration was aware of the ferociousness of COVID-19 as early as January ("19" in COVID-19 stands for "2019").
In mid-January, health screenings began at three major airports for anyone who traveled to or from Wuhan China.
How has Donald Trump handled this virus? The lag in taking the necessary precautions (early testing, early call for social distancing, stockpiling protective equipment) led to the exponential growth of cases in this country.
On Feb. 28, Trump held a rally downplaying the severity of the virus and likening it the common flu. He said the Democrats' criticism of his handling of the outbreak was "their new hoax." When asked if he took any responsibility for the spread of this virus, Trump said "I take no responsibility at all." After his own task force called for "social distancing", Trump stated he wanted to "pack the churches" by Easter.
By contrast, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given daily public updates about the virus. He has called for Americans to work together, for states to share supplies and called on all people to do their duty by observing social distancing practices. He mentions and commends health care workers who put their life on the line to care for others. For me, it's these people who deserve to put a sign on their door that says "The Buck Stops Here."
Mary Hilliard, Lake George
