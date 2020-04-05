Letter to the editor: Health care workers have been the heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Harry Truman had a sign on his desk, "The Buck Stops Here." The phrase refers to the notion that the president has to make the decisions and accept the ultimate responsibility for those decisions. The federal government has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of its citizens.

We are now two or more weeks into the "Stay at home" order. I reviewed in my mind the sequence of events over the last several months. It is clear the Trump administration was aware of the ferociousness of COVID-19 as early as January ("19" in COVID-19 stands for "2019").

In mid-January, health screenings began at three major airports for anyone who traveled to or from Wuhan China.

How has Donald Trump handled this virus? The lag in taking the necessary precautions (early testing, early call for social distancing, stockpiling protective equipment) led to the exponential growth of cases in this country.