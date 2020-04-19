Letter to the editor: Health care workers are proving themselves

EMTs, Public Health, nurses, physicians, technicians and the many individuals supporting their work are to be commended. It’s not just during the trying times: This is their chosen profession and I know they stand ready to meet this challenge every day of the year.

But the front lines of this battle extend further, much further. There is extraordinary and unprecedented work going on in other parts of our health care system; caring for the highest risk population under extremely challenging circumstances.

To the thousands of employees of nursing homes, home care agencies and all the supportive programs for the elderly and infirm in our community and beyond, Fort Hudson Health System thanks you! You are the surrogate family to those unable to visit family and friends; the calming voice for the individual with Alzheimer’s who sees nothing but a stranger in a mask; the lifeline for the individual in the community needing essential health care services; and the first to volunteer to care for COVID positive individuals. Your actions do not go unnoticed; and they are valued by those around you more than you will ever know.