Editor:
Good Grief!!!
Once again, the local paper bends what is said to fit their narrative.
In no way could any but the most dug-in possibly justify the "headline" that was written atop my recent letter regarding the banning of political advertising on Twitter.
I emphatically do not wish The Post-Star to discontinue the use of wire stories, despite the obvious use of a headline meant to give that impression.
I simply pointed out that the carefully selected stories are far more often left leaning or negative. Let’s be honest. How often do we see a story about the positive effects of recent policy changes?
When is the last time The Post-Star selected a story about NAFTA's replacement and the House's failure to bring it to a vote? Record and near record employment levels mostly ignored.
The list of similarly ignored "policy positive" stories, carefully not selected from the wire service, is long and glaring.
No, dear editor, I have no inclination to ban the AP. Nor do I have a wish to ban Twitter advertising or any other exercise of free speech. I will leave the banning of speech to others, such as college campuses, Antifa, the coastal cities and others whose linguistics are limited to what is currently the politically correct soup of the day.
In closing:
I challenge the editor to find a single phrase in my original letter that suggests The Post-Star ban AP stories!
Carl Tucker, Queensbury