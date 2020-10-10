Letter to the editor: Headline leads to dislike of story

Editor:

I’ve noticed multiple articles and editorials that the horrible deplorables are stealing Democrats' lawn signs. It seems you’re portraying a problem only the Democrats have to deal with. I had hoped that with the retirement of Ken Tingley, The Post-Star would return to more balanced and responsible reporting. But alas, my hopes are dashed.

If I were a journalist, as I was putting a story like this together, the first thing that would cross my mind would be, “Hmm... I wonder if the same thing is happening to both sides?” And start investigating. Instead of isolating yourself in your cubicle, maybe a good reporter would drive around, talk to people from both sides, you know, get the whole story.

I’ll be honest. I didn’t bother to read your stories, so if you did write a sentence on how it’s two-sided, your headlines were completely misleading.

I own many rental properties in the area. As a responsible and respectful landlord, I always ask permission from my tenants before I put up an American flag or political sign. Yes, conservatives really can be decent people.