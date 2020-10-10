Letter to the editor: Headline leads to dislike of story

Editor:
I’ve noticed multiple articles and editorials that the horrible deplorables are stealing Democrats' lawn signs. It seems you’re portraying a problem only the Democrats have to deal with. I had hoped that with the retirement of Ken Tingley, The Post-Star would return to more balanced and responsible reporting. But alas, my hopes are dashed.
If I were a journalist, as I was putting a story like this together, the first thing that would cross my mind would be, “Hmm... I wonder if the same thing is happening to both sides?” And start investigating. Instead of isolating yourself in your cubicle, maybe a good reporter would drive around, talk to people from both sides, you know, get the whole story.
I’ll be honest. I didn’t bother to read your stories, so if you did write a sentence on how it’s two-sided, your headlines were completely misleading.
I own many rental properties in the area. As a responsible and respectful landlord, I always ask permission from my tenants before I put up an American flag or political sign. Yes, conservatives really can be decent people.
Since I get the OK, which I really don’t have to, my tenants are not stealing my signs. I’ve had almost a dozen signs disappear from different sites and have replaced them. I even nailed some to trees from a step ladder at a couple of places. I also saw a video of a truckload of people in the Veterans Road area of Queensbury stopping and throwing Republican signs into the woods. These are just two examples that it’s happening both ways.
So maybe you should be a lot more responsible and report the entire story. And maybe your readership and subscriptions would improve.
Tony Trello, Hudson Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!