Letter to the editor: He does his part but is neglected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I was just told that I can't get my yearly checkup or blood work. As I am 65, checkups are important. I was also told that, even when the state opens, they don't know when I will be able to get an appointment. This is totally unacceptable. While the bureaucrats attempt to protect an extremely small portion of the public, the majority of us are dying — not only financially but now physically.

I need continuing health care as I am managing six medications and am being left out to swing in the wind. I don't blame this on my health provider or their staff as they are doing the best they can under these draconian edicts by the governor.

I don't want to wear a mask but I do. I don't want to do elbow bumps but I do. I want to shake hands but I don't. I want to be able to be in a crowd but I won't. I always washed my hands and now do it longer and use a little more soap.

I have done more than my part, but this doesn't seem to be enough to get me basic health care.

We need basic services and are being ignored. Why? I don't speculate but I have some thoughts I'll keep to myself.

To Albany, please let us have basic health care. Apparently the cure is going to be worse that the disease for the vast majority of us.

Ralph DiMola, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0