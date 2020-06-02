Letter to the editor: He couldn't breathe, and now he's dead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

In a moment, the light went out of a man's life; was it an accident, or hate?

His last words, as he struggled to live, were, "I can't breathe." As he lie dying, a knee of a police offer was pressed against his throat (trachea); cell phones, body cams rolled as his breathing ceased; his body convulsed, and George Floyd became a victim.

In a moment, a family was shattered like broken glass; will justice be abandoned, or enacted? Four (white) police officers have been fired; will that satisfy the cries for justice? Those four men knew that type of pressure could/would result in a man's death; so while one was pressing into George Floyd's neck, why didn't they intervene?

Tomorrow the sun rises again, those four men will have slept; the Floyd family grieved, planned a funeral, and would not hug George again. In a moment lives changed for all involved, sobs pierced hearts, sirens wailed, protests erupted; and, George Floyd's body lies cold against the pavement.

Elizabeth Finch, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0