Letter to the editor: He asks: Where is God in all this?

Editor:

It is so refreshing and comforting to have a seasoned politician in the White House, one with great skills in decision-making and negotiation ability rather than a narcissus individual regardless of his abilities only he can recognize or appreciate.

The confidence of our current president is so great he can rely on our adversaries to negotiate on behalf of our country to gain an equitable solution to the disputes we may have with others. Look at the current Iran nuclear deal he has rescued from the ravages of the decision of a narcissus leader who some think derailed America.

We have evidence of the success President Biden and his whole family have had in dealings with Russia and China. This is not unknown. Fact is we applaud when we see an individual who is not afraid to use their position or prestige for advancement’s sake. We have seen it before when Secretary of State Clinton sold half of our uranium supply to Russia a few years ago I am sure for America’s profit.

Now man has advanced himself beyond his intelligence and self-control. This speaks specifically of atomic/nuclear power development. A prime example of man’s rebellion against God is his inability to love his neighbor as God requires in the actions we see going on with Russia and Ukraine even now.

I watch the dismantling of the United States, and I am excited as this is what we read in God’s book. “Except those days be shortened there would be no flesh left but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.” Where is God in all this? Think about all these things and watch history unfold and prepare for the future.

Carl Thomas, Stony Creek

