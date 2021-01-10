Letter to the editor: Have an epiphany, stop the madness

Editor:

Elise Stefanik: I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for your constituents in NY-21. In your public statement you make unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election that are false. If you genuinely believe, as you say, that there are serious questions, then provide the evidence to back up your claims.

I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for the rights of states to conduct elections. The Constitution and laws of the United States grant wide latitude in how states administer elections.

I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for the judicial process, insulting duly appointed judges because they did not decide in favor of President Trump’s campaign lawsuits. Losing over 50 lawsuits due to lack of evidence should be proof enough that these lawsuits were a desperate attempt by President Trump to usurp the rights of millions of voters.

I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for the nation’s top intelligence and law enforcement agencies. They have confirmed that there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in American elections and that the 2020 election was secure.