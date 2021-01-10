Letter to the editor: Have an epiphany, stop the madness

Editor:
Elise Stefanik: I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for your constituents in NY-21. In your public statement you make unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election that are false. If you genuinely believe, as you say, that there are serious questions, then provide the evidence to back up your claims.
I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for the rights of states to conduct elections. The Constitution and laws of the United States grant wide latitude in how states administer elections.
I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for the judicial process, insulting duly appointed judges because they did not decide in favor of President Trump’s campaign lawsuits. Losing over 50 lawsuits due to lack of evidence should be proof enough that these lawsuits were a desperate attempt by President Trump to usurp the rights of millions of voters.
I am staggered by your breathtaking contempt for the nation’s top intelligence and law enforcement agencies. They have confirmed that there is no evidence of significant voter fraud in American elections and that the 2020 election was secure.
And finally, I am staggered by your breathtaking toadying to President Trump, who has abused his power of office in a flagrant attempt to overturn the rule of law in Georgia. Trump's call to Georgia’s secretary of state removes any doubt that the president is trying to steal the election.
Ironically, Jan. 6 is Epiphany in the Christian holy calendar. In light of President Trump’s corrupt actions in Georgia, I hope you have your own epiphany with the illuminating realization that you it is breaking your oath of office to carry through with objecting to the Electoral College votes.
Jill Nadolski, Salem