Letter to the editor: Hauler registration is a great idea

Editor:

I read the article about the discussion of trash hauler permits at the Warren County Public Works Committee. A hauler fee of around $200 per truck, per year was put forward, and someone suggested that this might make his own monthly fee that he pays to his trash hauler go up from $56 a month, which it is now, to $75 a month. What?! Really?!

It is likely that the haulers will pass the whole fee on to the customers in Warren County, but even so, a $200 registration fee once a year would be spread out to all customers of that waste hauler, adding only pennies to the monthly bill of any one customer, nowhere near a $19 increase. Let’s focus on reality — the waste hauler registration might cost a customer as much as a couple of dimes a month, not $19!

When the city of Troy started registering its haulers, it provided the city with enough money to hire someone to focus on waste reduction and recycling. Troy has offered to work with our county to get this registration going. Let’s accept this generous offer and get going!

Elizabeth Crawford, Glens Falls

