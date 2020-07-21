Letter to the editor: Hats off to mayor of Lake George

Editor:

Hats off to Mayor Bob Blais of Lake George. The mayor stood in front of the cameras on public TV and told the people in our area — if you come to Lake George for the Memorial Day weekend and don’t follow the state rules and regulations because of the virus, please don’t come to Lake George as we want to keep our people in our area safe from this virus.

It took a lot for him to say this but the bottom line is the mayor’s love and concern for all the folks in this area, the workers, the people that live in the area and the visitors themselves. I believe to say stay away at the beginning of the summer season is the right thing to say. It helps to protect all of us. I am giving you, Mayor Blais, a big thumbs up for your good judgment at this time.

I am sure the village people and the folks all around Lake George echo the same sentiment that you made the right statement.

God bless you.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0