Letter to the editor: Hatemonger makes GOP look bad

Editor:

So now the GOP and Stefanik are cozying up to a hate-monger who directly was involved with the insurrection of Jan. 6? Wow, Elise, I had no idea you would sink so low.

How much lower do you plan on going? As a soon-to-be new mother, are these the type of people you're going to expose your child to? When are we going to start hearing about the good work that you are supposedly doing in your new job? What have you done so far to benefit this country and make it a better place? I'm sorry ... all I hear are crickets.

Now it looks like you have a new hate promoter on your side, Chairman Carl Zeilman. My goodness, they are starting to crawl out from under rocks just to kiss your feet and help you spread even more hatred, and seem very happy to do it!

It was only a short time ago when President Biden spoke about going door to door to make sure people got their vaccines to get rid of this deadly virus, that the Republican Party was up in arms and appalled that Democrats would "force" themselves into people's homes.

Now, the Republican Party is talking about going door to door to promote registration. Mr. Zeilman said that '"local Democrats are looking for any other distraction to talk about other than their own failed policies."