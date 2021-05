Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming is about to be demoted from her leadership position among Republicans because she has bravely repudiated Trump's big lie about a "stolen" 2020 election. Now Elise Stefanik is happily being elevated by the anti-democracy Trump faction. Has Elise no shame? She has tied herself to the foul con-man who produced the insurrection against the USA. Those who have pride in their country will work to unseat Stefanik.