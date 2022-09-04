 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Harsher sex abuse sentences needed

Letter to the editor

Please help me understand. In the police blotter section on Sunday, Aug. 28, a man pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse. The crime involved two girls under the age of 11 for several years. He received only six months in jail.

I would appreciate a response from a lawyer, preferably one who believes that these types of light sentencing laws are just and that anything more would violate a guilty person’s rights as cruel and unusual punishment.

I find it appalling that such lax laws exist. How about a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Would such a lawyer come forth and explain how these two 11-year-olds will cope for the rest of their lives?

Joseph Cormier, Queensbury

