Editor:
Harrison Freer is the right person to represent us in Queensbury Ward 2 on the Town Board. We’ve been neighbors for 12 years and I am consistently impressed with his community service, commitment to family and his caring approach. Harrison brings a thoughtful, experienced perspective and a can-do attitude, whether it is bicycle advocacy, or the Zoning Board of Appeals. He is pleasant and not afraid to roll up his sleeves and help out. I think he is well suited to balance development and protecting the environment. He is a good listener, articulate, and energetic. I hope you all get out and vote in the election Nov 5. We couldn’t have a better choice for our Town Board member than Harrison Freer.
Nancy Giard, Queensbury