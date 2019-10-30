Editor:
I am writing to urge the residents of Queensbury Ward 2 to vote for Harrison Freer as their next councilperson. Harrison has been connected to the town for 45 years and has lived here full time since 2007. Harrison’s community service during these 12 years is exemplary: a member and now chair of the Queensbury Zoning Board of Appeals, board of directors of Warren County Safe and Quality Bicycling organization, member of the Rotary Club working on a variety of community projects, Feeder Canal Alliance Board trustee, Literacy Volunteers Board, and more. He now wishes to continue with his public service on the Town Board.
Harrison’s 24 year career in the Air Force, retiring as a colonel, as well as running his own business, has provided him with serious management and organizational credentials.
You have free articles remaining.
He is committed to ensuring Queensbury’s resiliency in the face of the climate crisis and understands the urgency. He believes in the many actions the town has taken in this area including town solar installation, LED lighting, EV cars, storm water and septic regulations, creation of the Climate Smart Community Task Force.
Harrison’s big picture thinking, his ability to look to the future and not be satisfied with the status quo, team player attitude, desire to keep up to date with environmental issues, and willingness to collaborate to reach consensus will be a positive and valuable addition to the Queensbury Town Board. Early voting begins Oct. 26 and the election is Nov. 5. Vote Harrison Freer for Queensbury Ward 2!
Catherine Atherden, current Queensbury Town Board Councilperson, Ward 2