Letter to the editor: Harmful beliefs don't get respect

On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, a letter was published seeking sympathy for Confederate soldiers who had bravely fought and died to defend their beliefs. The same fallacious argument could be made for those Germans in both World Wars. How about the Japanese? What about the Iranians, remember their democratically elected official who was assassinated after nationalizing their oil fields. Certainly every “freedom” fighter is another group’s terrorist.

The point is, one’s “beliefs” are not necessarily worthy of sympathy or “the slightest iota” of respect, if those beliefs directly (or indirectly) cause harm to others. Have you ever seen a driver yield their right of way, only to “cause” an accident? The yielding driver believed they were doing good, mistakenly believed. History is replete with mistaken beliefs.

In Southern states, we were taught (indoctrinated) about the war of northern aggression and southern heritage, fighting for states’ rights. George Wallace was seen as a hero. In other states, some are taught the Civil War was about freeing enslaved people. So which belief is correct?

The construction dates of the Confederate monuments correlates with beliefs supporting oppression as opposed to honoring the recently dead. Stone Mountain was built on a Klan meeting site, and opened on the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination. Coincidence?

The same fallacious argument applies to the insurrectionists of Jan. 6, 2021. Those beliefs are not “legitimate political protest.” Nor are those convicted criminals heroes. If it were legitimate speech, or a marginally factual belief, why are those involved in its organization exercising their right against self-incrimination?

I believe true Patriots respect contrary ideas, are willing to call out dangerous beliefs, and would never put themselves in fear or need protection from self-incrimination.

Michael Stern, Fort Edward

