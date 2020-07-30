Letter to the editor: Hard workers give hope in hard times

Hard workers offer hope in hard times

Editor:

This letter is a simple offering of thoughts as I reflect on the massive upheaval and transformation of “life as we knew it” and the peculiarities of navigating a global pandemic.

Every day, my eyes scan the news stories of our current affairs. These stories are scary and some are deeply disturbing. Yet, even in the midst of all the muck, there are strands of hope. With a bit of intention and focus, the strands of hope become easier to recognize.

I see people hard at work every day. Some are in school districts across the country, poring over ideas and plans to serve and educate students in safe and creative ways. Some are individuals within public health entities, including contact tracers, whose rather hefty responsibility is to outrun and stay ahead of an ever-changing and often evasive target. Some are caring community members who make masks from cheerful leftover fabrics, plant and maintain community gardens and leave rainbow-painted rocks on well-traveled paths. Still, many are just quietly trying to better themselves, and this too is hard work.

All of this work gives me hope. It motivates me to continue my own work and to inspire others.