Letter to the editor: Happy new year to my friends on the left

May I see a show of hands from anyone out there that wants their tax returns broadcast around the world? Did Donald Trump not take advantage of the tax loopholes set in place over the years by the very people that demanded that Mister Trump show his tax returns?

Is it not true that President Trump became poorer while in office, while the Bozos in office over the last 50 years have become richer? How is that possible?

I wonder what this non-news publication and the rest of the Lame Street fake news pirates are going to have to fill their front pages after Mister Trump has called it a day? They best hope this day will never come because from what I see these vanilla-white bread headlines ain't gonna sell no papers!

A very special happy new year to my friends on the left!

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury