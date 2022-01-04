Letter to the editor: Happy new year to all the whiners

How come this publication needs to go out of town, mainly to the South, or Third World countries (I am always told by the editor of this publication that we are a local publication) for pictures of children and the poor being injected? Are there no poor, white Americans in this part of the country?

Whatever happened to the global warming that billions of our tax dollars are being spent on? I wish beanie bottoms (Biden the puppet) would worry about our borders as much as he is pretending to worry about the Russian border. How come we're not reading anything about our border disaster any more? Are all the rapists, drug cartels, virus-infected low-lives here now? When can we expect a mad dash out of the country by the Democrats that are deserting their disgraced blue states by the hundreds? I would rather have the Afghanistans that aided us for 20 years in that farce of a war than even two Democrats.