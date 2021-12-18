Letter to the editor: 'Happy Holidays' to all reading this

Editor:
Driving down West Mountain Road on Saturday, I saw a sign in front of a house that said, "It's Not Happy Holidays, It's Merry Christmas." And if someone should happen to utter the words "Happy Holidays," what is going to happen? Are the "Words Police" going to arrest that person? Is the world going to stop revolving? Or maybe the sky will fall? Let's stop the nonsense! I don't know how this "conspiracy theory" started, but it's time to kick it to the curb. There are so many more important things going on in this world today that need our undivided attention.
The phrase "Happy Holidays" has been traced back to 1863. In the 1930s and '40s it was commonly used in advertising campaigns. I remember when I was little and people would say "Happy Holidays" and "Merry Christmas." How on earth did I survive?! Here are some other phrases people can use:
- Christmas greetings
- Christmas blessings
- Happy Christmas
- Happy Holly-Days
- Holiday Greetings
- Season's Greetings
I hope I haven't shattered anyone's feelings. I will add that because Christmas and New Year's Day are considered holidays, that is another reason for saying "Happy Holidays." It is merely combining two days into one greeting.
And finally, try focusing on the true meaning of Christmas. It's not about mere words.
June Woodard, Queensbury