Letter to the editor: 'Happy Holidays' to all reading this

Driving down West Mountain Road on Saturday, I saw a sign in front of a house that said, "It's Not Happy Holidays, It's Merry Christmas." And if someone should happen to utter the words "Happy Holidays," what is going to happen? Are the "Words Police" going to arrest that person? Is the world going to stop revolving? Or maybe the sky will fall? Let's stop the nonsense! I don't know how this "conspiracy theory" started, but it's time to kick it to the curb. There are so many more important things going on in this world today that need our undivided attention.