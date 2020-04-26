Letter to the editor: Hang together and we will survive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

I am tired of being closed up in my home. I am tired of not being able to visit my family. I don’t like having to do virtual church services. I don’t like the fact that I can’t do things I want to do, go places I want to go, and see the people I want to see. I recently gave up a vacation of a lifetime due to this virus. My retirement funds have taken a huge hit. Much of all of this is due to being locked in, thanks to the coronavirus. I don’t like it! And I suspect that much of the world feels as I do.

So I can understand how people would join those “liberate” rallies. And I suppose it would be all right if they were willing to risk their own bodies to the virus. The problem is, they are not risking only their bodies. If they end up carrying the virus, they put the rest of us at risk. Perhaps not me, so much. I can stay home. But they put at risk those who can’t stay locked inside, because they are part of essential businesses. And if they get the disease and end up going to the emergency room, they put everyone who tries to help them at risk, too.

Freedom fighters?