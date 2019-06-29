Editor:
I am disgusted with the way the situation at the southern border is being handled. This is a manufactured crisis over nonexistent and/or misdemeanor offenses, and our country is detaining and holding these humans under conditions we could not legally apply to convicted murderers.
This is the most unAmerican behavior I have witnessed in my lifetime, and the ineptitude of our elected officials, including Elise Stefanik, to address these obvious human rights violations is inexcusable. This issue will be in the forefront of my mind at the ballots. Their actions are being watched. They need to get something done, or we will find someone who will.
Steve Guckemus, Gansevoort