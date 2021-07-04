Letter to the editor: Handling immigration well is in our interest

Editor:

If John Selbrecht tells you to run, sit down. If he tells you to sit down, run as fast as you can. This man has never gotten it right once.

He professes to know what's in this newspaper when it's clear he doesn't read it often. This gloomy isolationist's latest rant shows him living in a fishbowl. The glass keeps the world out and his Trumpian sources of fake news in.

He asks, what if the Alamo had no walls? If it had no walls it wouldn't exist and no battle would've been fought there. As it is, the walls made no difference.

Regarding immigration, the Constitution provides guidance for policies that enable us to effectively manage immigration. John's view is simplistic and shows a disregard for solutions that would enable us to control our border in a humane way that meets our strategic objectives. Our economy requires contributions from immigrants. Walls don't solve problems. They waste money.

What we need is exactly what Biden and Harris are doing now — helping to stabilize the root causes driving people from their home countries. We don't need to exploit the current situation for political gain. We need to recognize that these problems got worse, not better, under Trump's failed leadership.