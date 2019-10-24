Editor:
The citizens of Hamilton County will choose a new district attorney on Nov. 5. In Paul Roalsvig they have the opportunity to select a candidate with tremendous intelligence, integrity, experience and principles.
I have known Paul Roalsvig for over 35 years, including the three years we were classmates in law school (where he was photo editor and later editor-in-chief of the law school newspaper) and personally and professionally since, including several years in which he acted as an expert consultant when I needed assistance in what was for me a new area of law — immigration. Over the years, I have seen him face and successfully address the many challenges that have come before him with fortitude and integrity. He has the brand of knowledge and wisdom about the practice of law that can only be gained by the over two decades of experience he has as a practicing attorney, both in and around the Adirondack region and, before he and his wife Alex moved their family to Long Lake, in New York City. He has dealt with courts and judges at all levels across the state and in the federal sector, and knows how to get results. He approaches challenge directly and without allowing outside political influence. He is a fighter.
Paul Roalsvig is also no newcomer to elected office, having served on the school board of the Long Lake/Raquette Lake school district for five years beginning in 2013, including three years as its president from 2015 to 2018.
The citizens of Hamilton County should know that the person who is best qualified to take the helm and represent their interests as district attorney of Hamilton County is Long Lake resident Paul Roalsvig.
Joy Trotter, Buffalo