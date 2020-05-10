Letter to the editor: Hairdresser who refused is hero to some

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Don't mistake me, I believe Shelley Luther, the hairdresser from Dallas, had a lot of courage in defying the judge's order to apologize or go to jail for opening her hair salon before the county lifted the restriction to remain closed, even though by Friday her opening would have been “legal."

With that, the nation is abuzz about her civil disobedience and the state Supreme Court has demanded that she be released from jail. There is also a Go Fund Me page that to her benefit has raised over $500,000. She will be considered a hero after this and probably urged to run for office and write a book.

Good for her, but on a human level, I have a problem. The current population of Dallas is about 1,382,000 people and the number of COVID-19 cases is 32,332 with a reported 884 deaths.

A big city like Dallas would certainly have more cases than Glens Falls or Queensbury and the environs. I could quote data all day, but it just doesn't seem fair that hair salons and other businesses are allowed to open in Dallas while salons and mom and pop shops aren't allowed to open here — just because New York City was not taking the virus seriously from the beginning and throwing the sickest into nursing homes.