Letter to the editor: Had enough of lies from Stefanik

Editor:

OK, Elise, we know you were able to fool a lot of people in District 21 into voting for you, despite your lying, carpetbagger track record, but really? Blaming Pelosi for the 1/6/21 seditious insurrection? Your reasoning for this is beyond bizarre and in line with your lies becoming more egregious and mendacious by the day.

As explained, Pelosi was in no way responsible for arranging Capitol security. A clear analogy would be like blaming a bank's neighbor for not telling the bank and the police of your concerns that their security may not be adequate, as if that neighbor even had any inkling of a future robbery.

Elise, your failure to even address the guilt of our former "president" and the traitors who viciously attacked the Capitol is the same as blaming anyone other than the actual bank robbers. But, this is consistent with the tactics the Nazis used: blame the opposition for the acts you yourself are committing.

I hope at least some of the deluded people who erroneously voted for you have finally had enough of your lies. The rest of us have, for a long time.

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

