So here I am again, for the umpteenth time these many years, writing about the subject I absolutely hate the most...GUNS! Apologies to all my friends who own one but let's face it, they are designed to kill. This country is on the verge of not partial but total annihilation because of them, and not a soul other than my wife and I realize it. When do you ever see an article about them in these letters? I keep hearing about how guns don't kill, it's just sick people misusing them. Oh really? Half the country is sick and most of the remainder are devoid of sanity.

We are now beyond death in malls, churches, music festivals and road rage. There is no logic for shooting anybody anymore. Don't worry about your children 1 through 5. But 6 and over, keep your head down. If you don't have enough balloons at a sweet sixteen party, you could be targeted and watch whose house you approach, you may never get out of the driveway.

What would happen if there were no guns in the world? Can you imagine, everybody might have to live! When The Man died on the cross, what a horror that was. Could it be any worse than members of your family being riddled with bullets? Yes, the end of the world is coming and not because of nuclear destruction. If you can get out of a woman's womb alive, (which millions don't), just think of what your odds are to live a full life with the good old Second Amendment.

Gene Casella,

Queensbury