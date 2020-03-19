Letter to the editor: Guns protect us from socialists

Editor:

If the Second Amendment has been misused and abused as Al Scoonzarielli stated in his letter, it wasn’t abused by the NRA or the average hunter in this country. The armed forces of this country and various State Police work for big-time politicians like Gov. Cuomo. I’m sorry they don’t work for us the taxpaying people.

I am concerned about my needs because they aren’t being protected by liberal socialists who want more power. The individual right to own guns is to protect us against a socialistic government which gains too much power legally over the working class people.

Both our Democratic senators don’t want the Second Amendment at all. Sen. Schumer is full of rage and hatred over Trump impeachment finding – not guilty. So people in power like Schumer, Gillibrand, Pelosi and Schiff never stick up for the middle class who pay their salaries in their federal tax file.