Letter to the editor: Guns protect us from socialists

Editor:
If the Second Amendment has been misused and abused as Al Scoonzarielli stated in his letter, it wasn’t abused by the NRA or the average hunter in this country. The armed forces of this country and various State Police work for big-time politicians like Gov. Cuomo. I’m sorry they don’t work for us the taxpaying people.
I am concerned about my needs because they aren’t being protected by liberal socialists who want more power. The individual right to own guns is to protect us against a socialistic government which gains too much power legally over the working class people.
Both our Democratic senators don’t want the Second Amendment at all. Sen. Schumer is full of rage and hatred over Trump impeachment finding – not guilty. So people in power like Schumer, Gillibrand, Pelosi and Schiff never stick up for the middle class who pay their salaries in their federal tax file.
As for Richard Moore, another anti-Trump person, read The Post Star for gosh sakes. The Mueller investigation and Ukraine investigation found Trump not guilty of collusion. Mueller stated, “we found no evidence of collusion.” He couldn’t exonerate the president because there were no formal charges brought in a court of law against Trump. Therefore Mueller couldn’t legally say that the president was exonerated of charges. There were no charges against Trump last year during those million dollars purchases for truth.
Liberal democrats like Pelosi, Schiff, Harris and Schumer can’t get over the fact common sense people like Trump and the Republicans. One last thing for history buffs, we are in the roaring 20s again due to the tax charges the Republicans have enacted.
James Tomaski, Glens Falls