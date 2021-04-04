Letter to the editor: Guns kill, and we don't need them

Editor:

Day after day, tragic shootings go on all over this country. Everybody is looking for the answer to this insanity but nobody ever comes up with the obvious solution. It never gets mentioned. I think I’m the only person in the world who knows the answer.

All you hear, time in and time out, is that the answer is to broaden background checks, register firearms and ban automatic weapons. How in heaven’s name will that ever change anything for the better? I love the stupidity of the arguments. Someone dreamt up the logic that guns don’t kill, people do. Boy, has that caught on. How dumb!

So we check out the entire country, millions of people, identify who is not in their right mind and we’ve solved the problem. In the meantime, some of the sane people have a bad day and they wipe out a church or a major food store.

What in heaven’s name do we need guns for? Other than maybe law enforcement or the military, why do we need them? Just think, without guns maybe the alternative is to commit a mass murder with a bat or a two iron? I’m sorry to disagree but guns do kill. That’s what they were made for. Sorry hunters, maybe you should use a bow and arrow.