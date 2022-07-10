Letter to the editor: Gun owners are under siege in New York state

There is no right in which you have to ask for permission to have, except for the Second Amendment, and the reason is obvious. The government is allowed to infringe on rights when it has a compelling interest to do so, and when the infringement is so narrowly tailored to achieve that interest. That is why the most explicit right to "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed" is so often infringed.

No New York gun law abides by this, especially the one quickly passed last week. The law is so broad, so vague, and the restrictions are so far reaching that it effectively bans the purchase, possession and use of firearms in their entirety. It is impossible to be a legal gun owner because the laws are so vague that any gun that you purchase one day could be banned the next without a change of legislation.

It is impossible to be a legal gun owner because to transport your gun anywhere you need the express permission of the owner of every property you pass through. It is impossible to be a legal gun owner because ... well because. The reality is that restrictions on gun owners will do little if anything to improve public safety, they will simply increase the number of illegal guns. You are not a "legal gun owner," you are a "not yet illegal gun owner."

Chris Capozzola, Saratoga Springs