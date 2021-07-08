Letter to the editor: Gun laws must be a lot stricter

Editor:

One of the worst crimes going on in our country and getting worse every day is the lives that are lost and damaged by gunfire from people who should not have guns.

It's getting too much for our police departments to take care of. There may be an answer to this to stop the shootings before they start.

One way could be for our laws on the use of guns to be so harsh that, in time, if this is shown on TV often and enough people see it, they will think twice before they have a gun that is not licensed or before they shoot at someone.

These laws have to be so tough that the thought of having a gun will change someone's mind.

Again, the TV stations have to keep telling the public about the new upcoming laws, it's a good way to get the word out and slow down all the shootings and it will.

TV plays a big part in what we do as time goes on. It's worth a try, as what we have done up to now is not working. Our government has to put up the money so this happens.

I hope someone in our government sees this and gets the ball rolling for us in the right direction. Enough is enough.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0