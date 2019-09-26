Editor:
As a nation, we’ve created and changed our laws over the centuries to protect and safeguard our citizens. We’ve changed our attitudes about drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes, driving a motorized vehicle, air transit, school safety, bullying, discrimination, internet use, etc. Yet, as much as we’ve evolved as a society, mass killings are still taking place.
Change is difficult. It takes time, and generations of offspring, to get used to it. But it has to start at some point. The intended purpose for the Second Amendment was to give American citizens the right to protect themselves from a tyrannical government, to form their own militia if they had to. We do have an armed militia — The National Guard. And individuals still have the right to own guns in this country. But along with “rights” come “responsibilities.”
We live in a different society than one our forbearers created. President Eisenhower saw this and enacted our first gun control law. It wasn’t as strict as he wanted, but it was a start. Now it’s time we evolve with the times. Red flagging needs to become universal. This gives law enforcement the ability to confiscate guns from those citizens deemed to pose an imminent threat. The government should be allowed to use Social Security records to help identify those with deteriorating mental health issues. Background checks should be conducted on all gun sales, including gun shows and internet purchases.
Most Americans want stricter gun control laws. Their cries are heard every time the news breaks with yet another mass shooting. And then the discord quiets down for a time, weeks or months, until the next rampage begins.
Don’t let this issue become voiceless. Contact your senators and assemblywoman. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, 202-224-4451; Sen. Charles Schumer, 202-224-6542; Rep. Elise Stefanik, 202-224-3121.
Karen Muhlig, Salem