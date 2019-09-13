Editor:
Because I write frequently, I do get a share of criticism, often deserved. I can take that. We all think we're always right. The one thing I cannot back down about though is my hatred of guns. I do believe the world would be so much the better place to live in if it didn't have guns. Why is it other countries don't need a Second Amendment or an NRA? How near impossible would it be then to have mass murders?
As for guns, friends who own guns think I know nothing about them and never have had the excitement of firing one. Well, quite the contrary. I served in the 793rd Military Police Battalion in lower Germany in the ‘50s and had the assignment of competing on the Southern Area Command (SACOM) rifle team. I shot expert with the M1 and marksman with the carbine. Initially it was exciting, until I began to realize how lethal a weapon is. Have you ever seen firsthand the horror of guns?
You have free articles remaining.
One day, while competing in Munich, I was joined by my wife, who was allowed to live on the German economy with me. We had time to do some touring. Not very far from Munich is the Nazi death camp, Dachau. For some unknown reason, we were drawn to it. Never can I forget the horror of the death pits and the gas chambers. Can you imagine death personified? Etched on a gas chamber wall with fingernails was “Father forgive them, they know not what they do.” That’s when it really hit home. We live in the greatest country in the world and look at our daily horror potential. Not just the sick, but anybody with a gun can inflict horror.
Gene Casella, Queensbury