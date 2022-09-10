Letter to the editor: Growth is achieved through change

The partisanship which began to escalate in 2008 has resulted in violence against persons and public officials currently. Some say this violence is fueled by fear, the fear of losing one’s status quo or of the fear resulting from challenges to our beliefs or having to change. Such partisanship occurred at the time of the Civil War.

The current situation began to intensify during the 1960s. It followed major cultural shifts, and upset existing moral and civic standards. A major problem with these change is the breakdown in relationships and the rise of hyper-individualism. Freedom is possible only with community.

Evolutionary biologists such as the Jesuit priest Teilhard de Chardin and the secular biologist Julian Huxley have suggested that relationships came with creation. From subatomic particles to organisms, relationships occurred, each combination resulting in a higher order.

This process continued with man, his need for family, then tribe, followed by village, and town. These relationships were sustained by community organizations and church attendance. Volunteerism and church attendance declined in the 1960s, and the decline has continued precipitously.

How do we acquire that idea of the common and higher good on a national level? Some have suggested a mandatory period of service after high school such as the conservation corps of the New Deal or a service corps in distressed areas of the U.S. These institutions might emphasize the common good and their membership promote diversity.

Our need for relationship continues. Note the creation of the World Wide Web. We can communicate with every other member of our species. We lack only a message. In order to accomplish community, we need to change. Cardinal Newman once stated: “To live is to change, and to be perfect is to have changed often.”

Thomas Smith, Argyle