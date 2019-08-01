Editor:
Kudos to Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais for his promotion of a center for the performing arts and especially for the creation of an exploratory committee. I especially applaud the fact that this committee will bring together people such as John Strong of the Lake George Arts Project, the host of the Lake George Jazz Festival and Alex Lombard, the director of the Lake George Music Festival.
This committee will provide a vehicle for Messrs. Strong and Lombard and other similarly talented or like-minded area residents to engage in the common cause of the promotion of the performing arts year-round in the village.
The headline of The Post-Star’s article labelled the contemplated center a “concert hall,” and there may well be a focus on musical productions. However, ideally the performing arts center should equally promote drama and dance. For that reason, I believe that the new committee should also seek the participation of such notables as Andy Daly of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company and Tara Bradway of the Adirondack Shakespeare Company. Perhaps also Jarel Davidow of the Lake George Dinner Theater and perhaps also Chad Rabinovitz of the Adirondack Theater Festival and Carlene Poster of the Glens Falls Ballet and Dance Center.
I know that it may be hard to get these others to volunteer their valuable time to this parochial endeavor, but I believe that there will be a great benefit to all regional arts organizations if the village of Lake George can be a year-round venue for the performing arts in the Adirondacks.
Edward Pontacoloni, Lake George