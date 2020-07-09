Letter to the editor: Group could be sued for obstructing protests

Editor:

So, the group APEX is suing Glens Falls because of the law that requires permits to hold rallies over 25 people. They claim that their rights have been violated. Well, that's good to know and it should open the door to possible lawsuits against APEX also. They like to try to limit the rights of counter-protesters, so for those other groups out there who protest against Trump, this could be an option.

Case in point: Last November, a panel truck was parked in front of Stefanik's office with an illuminated sign, demanding that she impeach Trump. There were about five of us standing there in support of it. Fe Sherman and some of her group showed up and at one point, she was standing in the road trying to hide the sign with her flag and almost got hit by a tanker truck!

A short time later, another member of her group pulled up in his car behind the truck very fast and then slammed his breaks on about 3 feet from where Joe Seeman was standing, then got out of his car and screamed at Joe to get out of his way. There were at least eight other spots he could have parked in that were completely empty, but it appeared he was aiming his car at Joe!