Letter to the editor: Grieve with me but find acceptance

Editor:

I want to recall to you the time our nation went into Iraq to depose Saddam and cure all that nation’s woes. After we saw Iraq needed help establishing a democratic government, we stayed and found they had warring factions and our fresh-faced boys started dying to protect what? Men riding in the backs of pickup trucks, pumping rifles and hollering “death to Americanos?”

The Middle East has been in turmoil forever and occasionally our government thinks it’s curable; that’s naïve. The Middle East sits on a pile of sand with little natural resources and all their riches are under the sand, oil. If that resource was used properly they could enrich their soil maybe, and create a paradise.

Our God-blessed country stretches from “sea to shining sea” and in its diversity offers her citizens electrical power, running water and homegrown food for everyone and look around at its beauty. We have pockets of people here who will always need a leg up and by God we must help if they can’t find their American dream. Amen.

Finally, you can’t inject class and mental clarity into minds of people who feud like the Hatfields and McCoys. Leave the Middle East to Middle Easterners. So, grieve with me but accept the way things are.

Karen Dewey, Corinth

