Letter to the editor: Grievances tend to come from other party

Editor:

I’d like to suggest to Kathleen Potter that there may be more letters from Democrats because of the presidency being in Republican hands the past four years. I recall not so fondly the nearly identical gish gallop lists of grievances regularly submitted by those on the right during the Obama years. Also the guy who always misspelled the former president’s name as “Obummer.”

Fortuitously, Karen Dewey is sharing the page with Ms. Potter. Committing a bit of ageism, she suggests the Democratic Party is going to declare President Biden “senile and mentally unfit.” He is not, therefore they’re not going to. If he was, they would.

The Republican approach seems to be to embrace the delusions of any mad king they serve. In Biden’s case, not so much the former president’s, I’d be happy to age as well as he seems to be doing.

To be a GOP congressperson now, you have to accept the election was “stolen” and that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. Considering what other conspiracy theory nonsense they may be required to believe in the service of Donald Trump, the whole party is going to be declared mentally unfit. Age will have nothing to do with it.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

