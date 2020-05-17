Letter to the editor: Greg Canale will serve Warren County well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

As a Warren County Conservative Party committeewoman, I have had experience selecting candidates. I know the meaning of the Conservative Party endorsement. We work hard to place the best candidate on the ballot.

The WCCP chose Gregory V. Canale as the candidate for the position of Warren County Court Judge and Surrogate.

Greg’s wide breadth of experience and success demonstrates that he is committed to justice for victims, public safety, protection of rights, fast and efficient resolution of cases. He is community-minded, bringing empathy, compassion and courage to this office. These are significant matters that need to be given serious deliberation as to who will serve us for the next 10 years. We are confident that Greg will serve in this capacity.

It is beneficial to the residents of Warren County and the state of New York for our candidate to be the next Warren County Court judge. Conservatives should make this a reality by voting for Gregory V. Canale on primary day June 23.

Josephine Baker, Warrensburg

Warren County Conservative Committeewoman

