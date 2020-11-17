Letter to the editor: Green spaces are not a waste

Editor:

When we considered moving our family to Glens Falls 32 years ago, one of the attractions was the beautiful downtown area with its lovely old architecture, pretty city park, the library and the sweeping lawn that bordered its churches, which graced the landscape. A city with open spaces.

It had all the charm you mentioned in the editorial board's commentary. The warts that arose on the face of this city were the result of urban renewal when city planning chose to tear down substantial structures rather than refurbishing them. Hello, Burger King? Goodbye, Rialto!

A few years ago, on my walk to the library, I watched the block-construction of an ugly parking garage, obscuring the view of Christ Church United Methodist. I suppose the need for parking prevailed over aesthetics, but it has remained a sore point, yet another wart on the face of downtown.

I think it's great that the eyesores on South Street have given way to more pleasing, functioning structures, and that existing buildings have been refurbished to sustain profitable businesses that serve the community.