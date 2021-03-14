Letter to the editor: Green space is healthy for us all

Editor:

I have been reading several articles and opinions in the Post-Star about the green space where the Glens Falls Insurance Company used to be. It was sad to see the paper’s editorial, stating that building on the space should be allowed, that it makes good business sense, the city needs more income, and so forth.

One sentence in the editorial basically said the space was hardly used by anyone, so why waste it? How sad to read that! I interpret that to mean that space not covered with buildings is wasted? Really? It has been a pleasure to drive by there and see an expanse of green grass and birds landing on it and sometimes people walking through or sitting in the grass. That’s wasted space?

Where I live in Queensbury, there is a developer trying to build right across the road from my house, which will require removing bushes and trees. There are lots of birds, sometimes we see deer. In the summer, turkey come marching across our backyard with their young and this winter one or two times a day the turkey come to feed underneath our bird feeders.