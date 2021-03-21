Letter to the editor: Green space is complement to park

Editor:

A few years ago, I read a letter to the editor from a visitor to Glens Falls. That person said our downtown is beautiful.

I love the history of Glens Falls and the book “Bridging the Years.” My wife and I moved here after we got married in 1974, at the very end of our city’s previous heyday.

My dear friend, Armando Arevalo, 85, moved here from El Salvador in 1968. He loves the Blackburn paintings of downtown during Christmas. He tells me, emphatically, that that really was the way it was back then. Well, all of this is a fond memory. We can’t go back. We can move forward and create a new heyday for our city. A city that people say is beautiful and want to visit and spend their money.

In my singular opinion, I believe that the open space, owned by 333 Glen St., is a big contributor to our downtown beauty. Every time I walk by it, I long to walk into it and sit on a bench. In that desire, I am sure I am not alone. But, as everyone knows and respects, it is private property. So, we can’t enjoy it as a park, to visit with our grandchildren or simply relax, as we can across the street in City Park.