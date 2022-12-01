Letter to the editor: Greed, ignorance and hate are winning

I attended a veteran's memorial service at the Gerald Solomon National Cemetery 3 years ago. As I drove from the entrance to the site, I was overwhelmed by the knowledge that we stood at the precipice of losing everything these generations of veterans had fought for, making their sacrifices for naught.

Standing in the group of mourners, alone, as the weight of that knowledge bore down on me, I began to weep and was walking to my vehicle, head down, sobbing, when I felt someone come along side me. It was a young Army captain and she touched my arm to offer solace. I wanted to explain that it wasn’t the burial of a veteran that had me crying in public, something men of my generation don’t do, but the knowledge that greed, ignorance and hate seem to be winning the battle for our country’s soul.

But I was unable to share the reasons for my sorrow, mumbled my appreciation for her kindness, and left.

Three years later, we are still teetering on the precipice of losing our republic, my sorrow has turned to anger. I have no patience for illegitimate discourse, which puts me at odds with half of the people around me, at least the ones who vocalize their fascism, hatred and ignorance, as is their right.

President Biden said, when his speech was interrupted by a member of the audience, “Let him be, he has the right to act like an idiot.” I am clinging to that thought every time I leave the house. It is keeping me out of prison.

Kevin Murphy, South Glens Falls