Letter to the editor: Grateful for those who show courage

When I see corruption, arrogance, cruelty, abusive power, I think: How do they get away with this — McConnell and Republicans blocking “vote by mail,” the only way to preserve our democracy, claiming nonexistent “voter fraud” rather than their actual purging of voters from the rolls, closing polling stations, dark money in PACs.
How does the EPA and this administration use the COVID-19 pandemic to remove regulations protecting us from mercury, toxins, car emissions, pollution of air and water? And how, I think, don’t people see how problematic Trump is, not because he is attacked by “fake news” and journalists, democrats, scientists, doctors, workers or anyone daring to challenge him, but by actually listening to his lies, ignorance, venom, his taking revenge against anyone not displaying total loyalty, threatening, firing, appointing people with neither experience nor knowledge.
Surely, people will see how dangerous he is to democracy.
But clearly nothing matters to those in power — no evidence, facts, reasoning, morality. I think of the “trials” of black Americans in the Jim Crow South and today — all-white juries finding a black person guilty despite all contrary evidence, or finding white men innocent who have committed clear murders of people of color. Or women harassed, beaten, raped and tried for murder by patriarchal police and courts and sent to prison for defending themselves. Or any rational person seeing the destruction of our Earth — global warming, melting glaciers, floods, drought, wildfires, extinctions — denying the clear dangers to our home.
But I also think of those throughout history who risk their living working for justice, human rights, earth rights, who do kindness and goodness in small and great ways and I ask: How do they do it, show such courage? I am grateful. May their names be inspiration and blessing.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
