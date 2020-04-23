Letter to the editor: Grateful for those who show courage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

When I see corruption, arrogance, cruelty, abusive power, I think: How do they get away with this — McConnell and Republicans blocking “vote by mail,” the only way to preserve our democracy, claiming nonexistent “voter fraud” rather than their actual purging of voters from the rolls, closing polling stations, dark money in PACs.

How does the EPA and this administration use the COVID-19 pandemic to remove regulations protecting us from mercury, toxins, car emissions, pollution of air and water? And how, I think, don’t people see how problematic Trump is, not because he is attacked by “fake news” and journalists, democrats, scientists, doctors, workers or anyone daring to challenge him, but by actually listening to his lies, ignorance, venom, his taking revenge against anyone not displaying total loyalty, threatening, firing, appointing people with neither experience nor knowledge.

Surely, people will see how dangerous he is to democracy.