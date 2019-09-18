Editor:
I'd like to express my gratitude for the care I received within the Glens Falls Hospital framework.
While clearing and marking snowshoe trails in our woods, I tripped and crashed hard to the ground, face first. I staggered into Cambridge Urgent Care, where the person ahead of me kindly stepped aside: “You go ahead; you need it more than I do.” The receptionist was helpful and efficient. The nurse and doctor carefully evaluated patient and injuries and advised further testing at Glens Falls Hospital and an ambulance ride to get there.
You have free articles remaining.
The young men in the Rescue Squad, monitoring patient and driving ambulance, were calm, capable, confident and caring. Medical people in Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Department were kind, attentive and focused on injuries and potential problems.
Everywhere I looked that day, I saw professional competence – capable people doing their jobs. I felt in good hands and was and am extremely grateful. What a truly great area we live in.
Wallace Paprocki, Greenwich