Letter to the editor: Grateful for all the good people in this area

Editor:
What a tough late winter and spring it’s been! Although we’re blessed to live in the Northern part of the state far from New York City, the global pandemic has killed and sickened people here, and it’s shaken our economy to the core.
I write to say how grateful and proud I’ve been of how my neighbors and community members have conducted themselves during such a time of uncertainty. I’m not surprised, just impressed! Many businesses that were deemed “essential” have become extraordinarily resourceful with measures to protect workers and customers. That’s apparent at grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, at the hospital and doctors’ offices, take-out restaurants, and so very many other places.
And to our credit, customers and clients have been understanding, respectful and community-minded in their compliance with rules and recommendations. Now, as other businesses reopen, I expect the same resourcefulness and mutual respect will continue.
None of us know what the future will bring for COVID-19. I pray that it’s a continued reduction in risk of exposure and illness, the development of treatments and vaccines, and no surge during the normal flu season. Whatever may come, it’s heartening to know that our community is filled with the kind of people who are willing and able to do the best they can for themselves, for their families and friends, and for all of our area.
Cynthia M. Suprenant, Queensbury
